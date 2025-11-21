HT Auto
Tata Sierra Lower Trims To Miss Triple Screen Setup, Will Get Dual Display

Tata Sierra lower trims to miss triple screen setup, will get dual display

By: Mainak Das
21 Nov 2025, 09:39 am
Tata Sierra's lower trims will come with dual screen setup, unlike the top trims triple-screen setup.

Sierra
Tata Sierra's lower trims will come with dual screen setup, unlike the top trims triple-screen setup.
Sierra
Tata Sierra's lower trims will come with dual screen setup, unlike the top trims triple-screen setup.
Tata Motors has released a fresh teaser of its upcoming Tata Sierra SUV. The latest teaser has revealed the lower-spec trim's interior, which shows that the lower variants of the upcoming SUV will not receive the triple-screen setup. Instead, the lower variants of Tata Sierra will receive dual display setup, comprising a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and a fully digital driver display. On the other hand, the top-spec trims of the SUV will come packing a triple display setup, where there will be an additional 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger.

Tata Sierra: Lower trims to offer premium feel

The latest teaser also revealed some other details of the lower-spec trims of the Tata Sierra. These include a clean and airy dashboard wearing a light colour theme. The centre infotainment screen comes with a floating appearance, while the centre console features a revised control stack with physical buttons.

The steering wheel looks minimalist with touch-based controls, while the dashboard design looks layered, in sync with the higher trims. This means, despite missing a third screen, the lower trims will not lack in the premium feel.

Tata Motors has also revealed that the auto company will continue to differentiate the different variants of the Sierra SUV not just by exterior styling and features, but also by the technology packages available inside the cabin. However, the variant-wise equipment list is yet to be revealed and will be disclosed shortly before the launch, which is slated on November 25.

Tata Sierra: Comeback of an icon

Tata Sierra will mark the comeback of an icon in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The original SUV that was on sale in the country between 1991 and 2003, is considered one of the first SUVs in India. The upcoming new generation model comes drawing influence from the original model. It replicates the alpine window design element of the original model, which was a signature styling element of the Sierra. Besides that, the new Sierra will come as a premium SUV with a plethora of advanced technology aided features.

First Published Date: 21 Nov 2025, 09:39 am IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Sierra tata Sierra

