Diesel engines have been a part of the Indian automotive industry for approximately 45 years now, and it is still considered one of the most popular choices a customer can make, owing to its high fuel efficiency and availability across the country. However, stricter emissions regulations have pushed automakers to find alternatives to diesel owing to its high nitrogen oxide and pollutant emissions, as well as the Government’s push for reaching long-term net-zero emission targets. While strong hybrids emerged as a possible rival to diesel engines, MG’s introduction of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV completely changed the game. The company claimed a range of 1,100 km if the SUV is fully topped up in terms of fuel and battery, and asked several people to put it to the test by travelling from Gurugram to Ahmedabad without refuelling the car. Access to the charging port and fuel tanks was revoked since they were taped, and if someone tinkered with the tapes, they would be immediately disqualified. These were the terms set by MG, and what followed was a real adventure, and the results we achieved were absolutely astonishing.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV : Unconventionally eye-catching

The design language of the plug-in hybrid SUV largely remains the same as its electric sibling. However, the biggest change has been made to the front fascia of the car by adding an unconventional grille to the front, which sets it apart from its electric sibling. The SUV boasts an internal combustion engine, which needs to breathe unlike the EV version; however, the shape of the grille is unique, and it looks great with the proportions of the Hector Tomahawk EV. It does not look out of place or mess with its dimensions. Comparing both the EV and the PHEV in terms of design, I would go with the PHEV for its looks.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV side profile

The Hawk-X grille, as MG calls it, gives the SUV a more rugged character, while keeping it very classy with all the 3D elements. The silver garnishes add a touch of elegance to it. The projector LED headlamps offered with the plug-in hybrid version are also offered with the SUV’s electric sibling. The functional air curtains have been beautifully sculpted out to improve aerodynamics and reduce air resistance, allowing the air to flow through those channels smoothly instead of hitting the car like a constant barrier, which would lead to more drag and power loss, thereby affecting the range output. The gunmetal grey bumper adds more aggression to the front of the car.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV rear section

Visually, the SUV looks massive from the outside, with it being rested on 18-inch alloy wheels which were inspired by the contours of the Tomahawk aircraft. In classic SUV style, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV still gets black cladding on the lower part of the body, adding to its aggressive styling and big proportions. Additionally, the profile boasts body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors, integrated turn indicators and roof rails, among other features. The rear section of the SUV is really pleasant to look at, since MG has rounded the corners off, moving away from an otherwise very boxy silhouette.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Features Galore

The interiors of the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV seem to have been picked up from an aesthetic Pinterest post and dropped onto the car. The interiors feel extremely rich with the Moroccan Brown and Carbon Black dual-tone interior, making it one of the best-looking interiors in the segment, in my opinion. The cabin is laid out neatly, and in classic MG fashion, minimalism still reigns supreme, which is noticeable with all the missing buttons. The company continues to tuck away all major features of the car in the infotainment system, a 15.5-inch unit which is slick to use and very responsive, similar to the one equipped in the Windsor EV. Interestingly, the company has added a karaoke function to the infotainment system for those music enthusiasts who love to sing their hearts out. We travelled for approximately 910 km over a period of two days, and music was the only thing keeping us hooked; the Infinity speakers equipped in the SUV make for a great companion on the road, as the quality of sound is exceptional. In addition to borrowing the infotainment system, MG has also borrowed the instrument cluster from the Windsor EV.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV interior

It may take some time for people to get accustomed to its controls. However, I feel that MG should start providing physical buttons since searching for features someone intends to change on a screen can be taxing, especially if they are on the go. The dual-zone climate control and ventilated seats make travelling in the Hector Tomahawk PHEV a comfortable experience. The two-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel feels good to hold, is responsive and has tilt and telescopic adjustment. The front seats are electrically adjustable, while the width of the backrest and base of the seat can easily accommodate larger individuals. The seat comfort is decent, but it could have been better for a car of this price. The under-thigh support of the driver seat is slightly lacking, which can be a problem when travelling long distances.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV second row

The same theme continues to the second row, with seats being stiff in their initial position. However, reclining them a little and sliding them back slightly would offer an experience which is slightly better. The car isn’t very wide so the second row is a place best for two people with the rear centre armrest down. Three people sitting in the second row will be uncomfortable when the SUV is being used for highway travel, as passengers’ shoulders would constantly rub against each other. The under-thigh support in the second row is something that needs improvement. The second row gets a fan speed controller, which allows rear passengers to set the AC fan speed according to their needs. The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is sold as a seven-seater; however, the third row is best suited for children, owing to the extremely knees-up seating position and no knee room, as well as leg room on offer.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV boot space

The boot space on offer with the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is adequate, especially if the SUV is being utilised as a five-seater. When the third row is folded, it gets a boot space of 528 litres, but if the SUV is being utilised as a seven-seater, the boot space reduces significantly to a meagre 192 litres, which can accommodate a few backpacks along with the charger.

Also Read : If I was buying the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, this is the variant I would choose

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Diesel SUVs, who?

Driving the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV felt like a relief compared to driving big petrol SUVs The plug-in hybrid SUV offers the same instant acceleration as an electric SUV, but without the latter's range anxiety, bringing the best of both worlds to the table. We covered a distance of roughly 911 km from Gurugram to Ahmedabad. Taking the old scenic route and skipping the expressway, we set out to find out whether the tall claims of having a range of 1,100 km were true or not.

We set out from Gurugram with a total range of approximately 1,112 km, with 997 km of range offered by the four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine producing a peak power output of 100 bhp and 125 Nm of peak torque, paired with a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), and 115 km of range from a 20.5 kWh battery pack powering the electric motor producing 198 bhp and 237 Nm of torque.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV engine

Driving within city limits, the SUV feels flawless owing to its electric motor doing all the work. There’s enough power for quick overtakes and acceleration bursts, yet the throttle response is very predictable, making it easy to keep the car in control. The steering feedback is solid, making it easy to manoeuvre in and out of traffic. The size of the SUV doesn’t allow for someone to cut through traffic in the easiest of ways, yet it seems manageable. We encountered bad patches of road and speed bumps along the way. The suspension setup is on the stiffer side, and it would make extended stretches of bad roads a bane for the people travelling in the SUV.

We took our first stop in Neemrana and eventually reached Jaipur, with over 800 km of range left. The following morning, we set out on the hardest part of the challenge, travelling from Jaipur all the way to Ahmedabad. State highways, winding roads and eventual ghat sections would put the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV through a serious test, but it came out completely unfazed. We wanted to test the car on real parameters rather than driving at 60 kmph and milking the range to its maximum. We drove the car at 60 kmph within city limits as well as 80- 100 kmph on highways, as per the permissible speed limit and by the end of the challenge, upon reaching Ahmedabad, we were left with a range of 393 km, which is a pretty good number to have considering it exceeds the company’s claimed range of 1,100 km. We switched driving modes from Eco to Sport, experiencing all of them. Not only that, but we tested the adaptive cruise control capabilities of the SUV, and we were left impressed.

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV driving

In conclusion, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is a great SUV to buy for someone who has a mix of travelling within city peripheries as well as going out on open stretches of road. It would offer great usability if used as a five-seater SUV and occasionally as a seven-seater SUV, especially when driving within the city. It is a fairly easy car to drive around, with the punch and acceleration readily available owing to the electric motor. On the open stretches of road, it will sit comfortably at triple-digit speeds and still deliver optimum fuel economy. The price of the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV ranges from ₹25.69 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), with BaaS offerings priced from ₹21.79 lakh (ex-showroom), along with a battery rental of ₹3.20 per km. Being priced competitively and being primarily powered by a petrol engine, the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV gives its diesel-powered rivals tough competition.

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