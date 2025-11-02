Korda Icon helmet review: Global standard safety at a budget

A helmet is the first and foremost riding gear every motorcycle or scooter rider should wear. Keeping pace with the rising preference for the premium two-wheelers, the safer helmets have been finding a growing footprint in India. Korda Moto is a relatively new player in the riding gear market in the country, but it has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with its high-end helmets.

We recently reviewed the Korda Icon helmet, which promises high-level safety, a premium design, all at a price of ₹8,499. Here are the findings.

Korda Icon helmet: Design and features

The Korda Icon is a quite stylish helmet, designed primarily for the urban and new generation of riders. The glossy and colourful design of the helmet makes it quite stylish and sporty-looking. It gets a dual visor setup, which encompasses a clear outer visor and an internal sun visor to ensure optimal visibility across varying light conditions. The helmet also comes with a smoke visor in the box that can be fitted by the rider easily, as per his or her preference. The Icon gets dynamic ventilation channels for enhanced airflow and comfort for the rider. It gets an aero rear spoiler to improve the stability and reduce drag.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Skoda Elroq 370 km 370 km ₹ 25 - 35 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Vision T ₹ 12.50 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING VinFast VF e34 41.9 kWh 41.9 kWh 318 km 318 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Hyundai Stargazer 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG Baojun 510 1998 cc 1998 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 11 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra Global Pik Up 2498 cc 2498 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The helmet gets a race-grade double D-ring chin strap closure in red colour. Also, the emergency release tabs on the lining allow quick and safe removal of the helmet in critical situations. The interior of the helmet comes with modular and well-cushioned padding, which is removable and washable. Korda claims that the moisture-wicking fabrics have been used in the Icon. Also, it has integrated speaker pockets to ensure Bluetooth or intercom installation.

Korda Icon helmet: Safety

The key USP of the Korda Icon helmet is the protection it offers to the rider. Korda claims that the helmet has been engineered to blend for premium styling as well as to minimise drag. Built with IRP+ (Impact Resistant Polymer Plus), the shell of the helmet promises a high level of strength and energy dispersion capability. Weighing at 1,550 grams, the helmet promises robust protection – thanks to its compliance with three global safety standards. While meeting the IS 4151 safety norms, the Icon also comes with US-spec DOT FMVSS and Europe-spec ECE 22.06 certifications. This certainly enhances the rider’s confidence significantly.

Korda Icon helmet: Verdict

Korda Icon appears as an ideal helmet for those seeking a high level of safety at a budget. Priced at ₹8,499, the helmet is compliant with three global safety standards that enhance the protection level significantly compared to a wide range of helmets available in the market at this price range, while also boosting the rider’s confidence. The look and feel of the helmet is also quite premium. In a nutshell, Korda Icon certainly has the potential to become a head turner.

First Published Date: