In pics: Simple One electric scooter launched, claims longest range of 212 km
Simple One has a top speed of 105 kmph and a claimed riding range of 212 km.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 24 May 2023, 16:24 PM 1/12 Simple Energy has relaunched its Simple One electric scooter in the Indian market. 2/12 Simple is claiming an IDC range of 212 km on a single charge. 3/12 The battery pack measures 5 kWh instead of 4.8 kWh. The battery size had to be increased in order to meet the AIS 156 Amendments announced last year, the company explained. 4/12 The battery promises a seven-layer protection system with an in-house developed battery management system (BMS) and IP-67 compliance. 5/12 Prices for the Simple One start at ₹1.45 lakh, going up to ₹1.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Bengaluru). The 750-watt portable charger costs an additional ₹13,000. 6/12 Deliveries of the Simple One electric scooter begin on June 6, 2023, in Bengaluru. The manufacturer will be expanding to other cities as well. 7/12 The prices align with the revised FAME II subsidy scheme that will be applicable from June 1, 2023. The manufacturer plans to deliver the e-scooter in a phase-wise manner. 8/12 The Simple One claims a 212 km (IDC) range on a single charge. The company previously claimed a range of 236 km on a single charge. 9/12 With all the changes, the Simple One now weighs 134 kg, which has gone up when compared to the prototype first shown. 10/12 The design of the scooter is more or less the same. However, there is a new set of rearview mirrors on the electric scooter. 11/12 The model uses a PMS mid-drive motor with 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) of peak power and 4.5 kW (6 bhp) of continuous power delivery. Peak torque stands at 72 Nm. 12/12 Braking duties are performed by disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear.
First Published Date:
24 May 2023, 16:24 PM IST