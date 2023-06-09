In pics: Kawasaki revives Eliminator cruiser with a new 450 cc engine
Kawasaki Eliminator uses a 451 cc liquid-cooled engine that is a reworked version of Ninja 400's engine.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 09 Jun 2023, 17:18 PM 1/10 Kawasaki has launched the Eliminator in the USA. It is different from the Eliminator that is sold in Japan. 2/10 The main difference between the two motorcycles is the engine. In Japan, the Eliminator is sold with a 399 cc engine whereas in the USA, the engine has a capacity of 451 cc. 3/10 The engine has received a longer 6.8 mm stroke which should improve low-end performance . It puts out 42 Nm of peak torque. 4/10 Moreover, the Eliminator also gets a bigger 5.8-litre airbox and larger 32 mm throttle bodies. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch. 5/10 The motorcycle uses an all-new chassis that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and dual rear shock absorbers. 6/10 Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is ABS on offer as well. 7/10 Kawasaki is offering two variants of the Eliminator in the USA. There is Standard and SE ABS. 8/10 The difference between the variants is of the features and cosmetic upgrades. 9/10 The SE gets exclusive colour schemes, a different seat, headlight cowl, fork boots and a waterproof USB C outlet. 10/10 The Eliminator is designed as a low-slung cruiser with a teardrop fuel tank.
First Published Date:
09 Jun 2023, 17:18 PM IST