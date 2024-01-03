Kawasaki revives the 'Eliminator' name in India with its new cruiser. Check it out

Kawasaki has launched the new Eliminator in India and the nameplate makes a comeback in the form a modern cruiser with a larger capacity engine
The Kawasaki Eliminator made it global debut last year and has been steadily making its way to multiple markets over the last few months
The ‘Eliminator’ name remains iconic in India and was once used for a 175 cc cruiser from the Japanese motorcycle maker during the Kawasaki-Bajaj era
The new Eliminator 500 gets the classic cruiser styling with low-slung design, round LED headlamp, exposed frame, and all-black components
The cruiser packs a circular LCD console with all the essentials including Bluetooth connectivity
Power comes from the 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine derived from the Ninja 400 and tuned for 44 bhp and 46 Nm
The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also comes with an assist and slipper clutch
Bookings for the new Eliminator are now open across Kawasaki’s dealerships while deliveries will begin from mid-January onwards
The new Eliminator 500 competes against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the segment