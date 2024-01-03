Kawasaki revives the 'Eliminator' name in India with its new cruiser. Check it out

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 03, 2024

Kawasaki has launched the new Eliminator in India and the nameplate makes a comeback in the form a modern cruiser with a larger capacity engine

The Kawasaki Eliminator made it global debut last year and has been steadily making its way to multiple markets over the last few months

The ‘Eliminator’ name remains iconic in India and was once used for a 175 cc cruiser from the Japanese motorcycle maker during the Kawasaki-Bajaj era

The new Eliminator 500 gets the classic cruiser styling with low-slung design, round LED headlamp, exposed frame, and all-black components

 Check product page

The cruiser packs a circular LCD console with all the essentials including Bluetooth connectivity 

Power comes from the 451 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine derived from the Ninja 400 and tuned for 44 bhp and 46 Nm 

The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also comes with an assist and slipper clutch 

Bookings for the new Eliminator are now open across Kawasaki’s dealerships while deliveries will begin from mid-January onwards

The new Eliminator 500 competes against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the segment 
Want to know more about the Kawasaki Eliminator 500?
Click Here