Rain halts traffic in Delhi, Mumbai. See pics
Rainfall in Delhi and Mumbai caused water-logging up to two feet at some places and vehicular movement was slow in some of the areas in the cities.
By :
Updated on :
12 Jul 2022, 03:52 PM
1/8
Heavy rains and strong winds lashed Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday morning and flooded many parts of the city within a couple of hours, throwing road traffic out of gear at some places. (PTI)
2/8
Rain in the national capital on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city. (Rahul Singh)
3/8
Rainfall caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the city, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi. (Rahul Singh)
4/8
The Delhi Traffic Police department issued an alert saying thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly. (Rahul Singh)
5/8
An ambulance commutes through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh)
6/8
Vehicles ply through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Rahul Singh)
7/8
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh)
8/8
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Rahul Singh)
First Published Date:
12 Jul 2022, 03:52 PM IST