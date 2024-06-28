Massive traffic jams in Delhi as heavy rains submerge cars and key roads

Delhi woke up to massive traffic jams across the national capital today (Friday, June 28) as heavy rains submerged key roads and tunnels. Images of submerged cars, underpasses and tunnels began to surface on social media since morning as daily commuters complain of getting stuck in traffic jams for hours. The city recorded 228.1 mm rain in the last 24 hours, highest ever recorded in Delhi in June. Delhi received 150 mm of rainfall within three hours till 5.30 am. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories for daily commuters to avoid roads that are choked due to waterlogging and other rain-related incidents.

One driver died on Friday morning when the canopy at Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport collapsed on cabs waiting at the departure section. Images of the incident has gone viral on social media showing water pouring from the collapsed roof while several cabs are seen stuck under the collapsed pillar.

The heavy rains also caused havoc elsewhere in the National Capital Region as it caused massive traffic snarls during office hours this morning. Social media users posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck or submerged in waterlogged roads while long queues of vehicles seen stuck in traffic jams. The Minto Road underpass, infamous for waterlogging, is out of bounds as water level has reached higher for traffic to be allowed.One car was seen stuck under the railway bridge. Key tunnels like the Pragati Maidan corridor has been shut down after massive waterlogging.

Delhi Traffic Police has been active on its social media platform alerting commuters to be wary of roads that are out of bounds for vehicles. It took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue advisory that read, “Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."

Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging. In east Delhi, traffic is affected on the service lanes of both Delhi-Meerut Expressway and its parallel NH-24 connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad as some of the sections are flooded. This has caused vehicles to shift to the main expressway lanes causing massive traffic jam.

Delhi Traffic Police also said that traffic is affected between Kalindi Kunj and Crown Place due to waterlogging at the Okhla underpass. Traffic snarls are also being witnessed on the Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram Chowk to Badarpur due to uprooting of a tree. In other areas of South Delhi, traffic congestion is being witnessed on both carriageways of the Anuvrat Marg from 100-Foot traffic signal to Lado Sarai traffic signal due to waterlogging. "Both carriageways of the Aurobindo Marg between INA Market and AIIMS are facing traffic snarls due to waterlogging under AII.S flyover," said a traffic police officer.

The Ring Road, which is considered the lifeline for motorists in the city, also faced traffic congestions at several points due to waterlogging, uprooted trees and broken down vehicles.

