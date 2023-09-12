In pics: 2023 KTM 390 Duke detailed. See what's new
KTM introduced the updated 390 Duke in India along with its smaller sibling 250 Duke.
KTM has launched the new 2023 390 Duke in India, priced at ₹3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Available for booking at ₹4,499, the bike comes with host of updates on cosmetic and mechanical fronts. Despite continuing with the basic silhouette, the new 390 Duke comes with sharper look thanks to the subtle design updates.
A fully LED lighting package including LED headlamps, LED taillights and LED turn indicators gives the KTM 390 Duke a sporty and premium look. The bike is built on a new high-tensile frame, which is lightweight and more agile. The lightweight along with other weight reduction measures has helped the bike to achieve better performance capability.
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke looks more muscular compared to the previous model. It gets updated tank extensions, which protrude a lot than before. A redesigned rear profile, new split seats and updated underbelly exhaust system along with an offset monoshock absorber are among the other upgrades the sportsbike has received in its revised avatar.
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with new brakes and alloy wheels, which have been updated in order to reduce the weight of the bike, which eventually helps it to achieve better riding dynamics and improved overall performance. The bike comes equipped with adjustable suspension, disc brakes on both front and rear wheels paired with cornering ABS.
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke gets a fully digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation along with other several features. The five-inch colour TFT display not only enhances the premium quotient of the high-performance naked streetfighter, but also shows a wide range of information about the bike.
Powering the new KTM 390 Duke is a refined and significantly upgraded 398 cc liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 44.25 bhp of peak power and 39 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission duty in this bike is done by a six-speed gearbox. KTM claims that with the upgraded engine, the bike promises even more impressive performance.
KTM has introduced the updated 250 Duke too alongside its bigger sibling 390 Duke. Both the bikes come sharing similar changes in their respective updated avatars. Also, both the bikes are available for booking at same amount across India.
First Published Date: 12 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
