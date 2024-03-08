HT Auto
Massive Traffic Jam On Delhi Gurugram Road, Traffic Advisory Issued

Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram road, traffic advisory issued

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM
  • Delhi Polica has advised to avoid the National Highway 48 because of a huge traffic jam.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding the massive traffic jam that has occurred on Delhi-Gurugram road. The traffic jam on National Highway 48 extends throughout the road that leads to the airport and Mahipalpur. One of the reasons behind the massive traffic jam is that there is a Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur and today is Maha Shivratri so there are a lot of people who are visiting the shrine.

Apart from this, there is also a farmer's march that is supposed to happen on 10th March from 12 PM to 4 PM. Farmers have already been protesting at Khanauri and Shambhu borders for nearly 25 days. As of now, Delhi Traffic Police has advised to avoid the National Highway 48.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2024, 11:16 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Traffic Police Gurgaon traffic police traffic advisory

