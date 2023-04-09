Maruti Suzuki Fronx: First-drive review in pics
Maruti Suzuki Fronx may well be a sporty SUV alternative to the Baleno hatchback.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
09 Apr 2023, 13:02 PM
1/13
Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a Baleno-based SUV that is primarily targeting young car-buying audience in the Indian market. It is also an effort from Maruti Suzuki to expand its SUV portfolio.
2/13
To be sold through the Nexa retail chain, Fronx gets styling elements that are mostly borrowed from sibling models. The front grille with the chrome bar, for instance, is similar to the Grand Vitara. This is also true for the three-part LED DRLs on either side of the grille. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
3/13
Fronx stands on 16-inch wheels. The top variants gets diamond-cut alloys. The SUV is under four meters in length and has the same wheelbase as the Baleno. But it is taller and wider than the hatchback. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
4/13
The tapering roof of the Fronx gives it a crossover-ish appearance. The rear gets a stretched LED bar between the LED tail lights while the rear bumper has a muscular appearance.
5/13
A look at the dashboard layout inside Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This has been lifted almost entirely from the Baleno. (HT Auto/Sabaysachi Dasgupta)
6/13
Feature list on the Fronx includes a nine-inch infotainment screen, Suzuki telematics, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, surround-view camera, wireless phone charging, among others. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
7/13
Fronx also gets a pop-out HUD or Head-up Display. This is the same as the one on the new Baleno. The safety feature list also includes six airbags, Hill-Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, among many others. The SUV, however, does miss out on a sunroof and rear-seat armrests. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
8/13
Fronx will come in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. It will also come with two engine options and three transmission choices.
9/13
The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor is paired with a manual gearbox and an AMT. It produces 88 hp and offers 113 Nm of torque.
10/13
But it is the return of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is the biggest talk point around Fronx. It comes with a manual gearbox as well as AT, offering 98 hp and 147 Nm of torque.
11/13
The turbo petrol motor is fairly excitable with an eager trait when the SUV is being commanded to push its way forward. The AT works reasonably well to slot the correct numbers too. There is some body roll when tackling turns at speeds but the taut suspension does help negotiate nightmarish road conditions.
12/13
Fronx gets disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. It also has an impressive turning radius of 4.9 meters.
13/13
Fronx will be offered in nine exterior colour options - six in single tone and three dual-tone choices. Much of its success may depend on its pricing because as such, it does not have any direct rivals in the market.
First Published Date:
09 Apr 2023, 13:02 PM IST