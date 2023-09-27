In pics: Bajaj Pulsar N150 is the more aggressive version of Pulsar P150
Bajaj Pulsar N150 uses the same engine as the Pulsar P150.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 13:13 PM 1/11 Bajaj is currently working on expanding its Pulsar lineup by slowly introducing a new generation of Pulsars. The brand first started with launching the N250 and the F250. Last year, they introduced the N160 and the P150. Now, the manufacturer has launched the new Pulsar N150. 2/11 The Pulsar N150 comes with the design language of the N160 but engine is taken from the Pulsar P150. However, Bajaj has made few changes ot make sure that the N150 can differentiated from the Pulsar N160. 3/11 For starters, the Pulsar N150 comes with a single-piece seat that offers more space to the rider to move around and be comfortable. The split grab rail has been replaced with a single-piece unit. Apart from this, Bajaj says that the riding triangle is supposed to be more comfortable. 4/11 The digital instrument cluster has been carried forwarded from the other new generation Pulsars. Bajaj calls it Infinity Display Console that has a minimal bezel. At the centre, there is an analogue tachometer which is still preferred by purists. The digital instrument cluster is towards the right, it shows info like gear position indicator, distance to empty and time. 5/11 Bajaj is using a tubular frame as a stress member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear. 6/11 The motorcycel gets a muscular looking fuel tank with tanks shrouds. It can hold up to 14 litres of fuel which one litre less than the original Pulsar 150. The fuel efficiency figure is expected to be be between 45 kmpl to 50 kmpl. 7/11 Bajaj Auto is offering 17-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in tubeless tyres which give a peace of mind in case of a puncture. The front tyre measures 90/90 17 whereas the rear one measures 120/80 17. 8/11 The engine on duty is the same unit that is found on the Pulsar P150. It is a 149.68 cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder-FI, air-cooled engine that puts out 14.3 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. 9/11 Bajaj says that the engine is tuned to produce torque at lower rpm. This means that the rider would be able to ride in the city in higher gear without frequent gear shifts. Speaking of gearshifts, Bajaj is using a 5-speed gearbox and the clutch action is also quite light. 10/11 The chassis on duty is a tubular unit that uses the engine as a stressed member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum brake at the rear. 11/11 In terms of features, the Pulsar N150 comes with a USB port on the fuel tank that can be used for charging mobile devices. Apart from this, there is a single-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer. Bajaj does not offer Bluetooth connectivity.
First Published Date:
27 Sep 2023, 13:13 PM IST