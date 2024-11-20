In Pics: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets new USD forks and modern technology
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Nov 2024, 15:25 PM
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at ₹1,39,990 ex-showroom. It is powered by a 160 cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine that generates 17.3
...
- The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is priced at ₹1,39,990 ex-showroom. It is powered by a 160 cc oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-valve engine that generates 17.3 bhp of power and 14.7 Nm of torque.
First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 15:25 PM IST