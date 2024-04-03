TOP SECTIONS
In Pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Debuts, Is Based On Maruti Fronx
In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor debuts, is based on Maruti Fronx
HT Auto Desk
03 Apr 2024, 16:59 PM
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will be offered with three powertrain options.
1/10
Toyota has launched its most affordable SUV in the Indian market. It is called Urban Cruiser Taisor and it is based on Maruti Suzuki Fronx. So, both SUVs share a lot of parts with each other.
2/10
Toyota offers Taisor is offered in five variants. There is E, S, S+, G and V. The prices start at
₹
7.73 lakh and goes up to
₹
13.03 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
3/10
The interior is identical to the one found on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. So, it comes with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, analogue dials with a digital display and much.
4/10
There are front LED headlamps in the front with a new grille and Toyota badging. The grille is in line with other Toyota models that are currently on sale in the Indian market.
5/10
There are three powertrain options to choose from. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine and a CNG powertrain as well. As standard, all three engines get a 5-speed manual gearbox.
6/10
The naturally aspirated engine will also come with a 5-speed AGS whereas the turbo petrol will get a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The CNG version only gets a manual gearbox.
7/10
The naturally aspirated engine puts out 88 bhp and 113 Nm whereas while running on CNG, the power and torque output falls to 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm. The turbo petrol engine puts out 99 bhp and 148 Nm.
8/10
The touchscreen infotainment on duty is the same one that is doing duty on the Maruti Suzuki vehicles. It comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well.
9/10
For safety, there is hill hold control, ABS with EBD, six airbags, cruise control, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and a 360-degree parking camera.
10/10
In terms of features, there is automatic climate control, LED lighting, wireless phone charging, cruise control, heads-up display and much more.
03 Apr 2024, 16:59 PM IST
Toyota Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Toyota India
Taisor
