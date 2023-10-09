In pics: The best of the best from Geneva International Motor Show
The Geneva International Motor Show in Doha brings together a number of global automotive brands on one common platform.
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 09 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM 1/9 The Geneva International Motor Show is taking place in Doha and it is for the time in its 108-year history that it is being hosted outside of Switzerland. There is a massive buzz as a long list of global brands have descended in the desert city to showcase the best models and technology each has on offer. Take a look… (Bloomberg) 2/9 Attendees inspect a McLaren 750S supercar on the opening day of the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha. The 750s is the most powerful and lightest series production McLaren supercar ever. (Bloomberg) 3/9 A Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX ultra long-range electric vehicle concept is also on display the Geneva International Motor Show. This here is a concept that boasts of a mammoth 621-km range while also offering around 200 hp. (Bloomberg) 4/9 Whoever said that only Germans can boast of making powerful cars has not checked out the Entop Mada 9 supercar from Afghanistan. On display at the Geneva International Motor Show, the Entop Mada 9 has been designed by a team of 30 Afghan engineers. Although the specs have not been revealed, it is quite a sight to behold. (Bloomberg) 5/9 The Silk-FAW S9 hybrid hypercar has been getting a lot of eyeballs as well. This here is a product from the joint benture between China-based FAW Group and Italy-based FAW. The hypercar itself claims to go from 0 to 100 kmph in under two seconds and claims to offer around 1,400 hp. (Bloomberg) 6/9 The Audi SQ8 SUV made its world premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show. The SQ8 boasts of the same 500bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo. (AFP) 7/9 A Porsche Mission X concept electric hypercar is also seen at the Geneva International Motor Show. Presented for the first time to the world in June of this year, the Porsche Mission X will eventually become a successor to the Porsche 918 Spyder. (Bloomberg) 8/9 Kia has also showcased its EV9 flagship electric SUV at the Geneva International Motor Show. (AFP) 9/9 An Audi F1 car on display at the event. (AFP)
09 Oct 2023