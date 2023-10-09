In pics: Entop Simurgh supercar from Afghanistan debuts at Geneva Motor Show
Entop Simurgh first broke cover in January 2023 as Mada 9 and claims to have been designed, developed and built entirely in Afghanistan.
Entop Simurgh is a swanky supercar that has grabbed everyone's attention at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar. While the car's design is certainly look-worthy, the key USP for the Simurgh is the origin country of this sports car. It is the first-ever indigenous supercar from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which made this car one of the most extraordinary exhibits at the prestigious automotive event.
Entop Simurgh first broke cover in January 2023 as Mada 9 and claims to have been designed, developed and built entirely in Afghanistan. The stylish supercar, which is currently in prototype phase and awaits a production-ready avatar, claims to have been developed and built by the Kabul-based manufacturer Entop in collaboration with Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI).
The Entop Simurgh sports a glossy all-black paint theme. The car carries sleek LED headlamps, slim LED taillights, a sharp front splitter, large black alloy wheels, and flared fenders. The sculpted side profile gets wide air intakes and a bold rear diffuser, while the swooping roofline is there to help it achieve better aerodynamic efficiency.
Powering the Entop Simurgh supercar is a rear-mounted four-cylinder engine sourced from a 2000 Toyota Corolla. The mid-engine supercar comes with the powerplant cradled between tube chassis and surrounded by lightweight composite materials. While Entop claimed that the engine has been modified specifically for Simurgh, it has not revealed the technical specifications.
While the Entop Simurgh has grabbed many eyeballs at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar, this is not the first time the sportscar made its appearance for the public eyes. Previously, the Afghan manufacturer revealed this supercar through its social media platforms. However, the car was christened as Mada 9 at that time and now the company has rebadged it as Simurgh.
