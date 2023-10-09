HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Entop Simurgh Is A Swanky Supercar From The Land Of Taliban, Showcased At 2023 Geneva Motor Show

In pics: Entop Simurgh supercar from Afghanistan debuts at Geneva Motor Show

Entop Simurgh first broke cover in January 2023 as Mada 9 and claims to have been designed, developed and built entirely in Afghanistan.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2023, 14:39 PM
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh is a swanky supercar that has grabbed everyone's attention at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar. While the car's design is certainly look-worthy, the key USP for the Simurgh is the origin country of this sports car. It is the first-ever indigenous supercar from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which made this car one of the most extraordinary exhibits at the prestigious automotive event.
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh first broke cover in January 2023 as Mada 9 and claims to have been designed, developed and built entirely in Afghanistan. The stylish supercar, which is currently in prototype phase and awaits a production-ready avatar, claims to have been developed and built by the Kabul-based manufacturer Entop in collaboration with Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI).
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh
The Entop Simurgh sports a glossy all-black paint theme. The car carries sleek LED headlamps, slim LED taillights, a sharp front splitter, large black alloy wheels, and flared fenders. The sculpted side profile gets wide air intakes and a bold rear diffuser, while the swooping roofline is there to help it achieve better aerodynamic efficiency.
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh
Powering the Entop Simurgh supercar is a rear-mounted four-cylinder engine sourced from a 2000 Toyota Corolla. The mid-engine supercar comes with the powerplant cradled between tube chassis and surrounded by lightweight composite materials. While Entop claimed that the engine has been modified specifically for Simurgh, it has not revealed the technical specifications.
Entop Simurgh
Entop Simurgh
While the Entop Simurgh has grabbed many eyeballs at the Geneva Motor Show in Qatar, this is not the first time the sportscar made its appearance for the public eyes. Previously, the Afghan manufacturer revealed this supercar through its social media platforms. However, the car was christened as Mada 9 at that time and now the company has rebadged it as Simurgh.
Entop Simurgh
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2023, 14:39 PM IST
TAGS: sportscar supercar Geneva Motor Show Toyota Toyota Corolla

