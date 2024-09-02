In pics: Tata Curvv launched as rival to Hyundai Creta. But what is so special?
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Sep 2024, 15:28 PM
Tata Curvv is the alternative to Curvv EV and comes with multiple engine choices.Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version gets a starting price
...
- Tata Curvv is the alternative to Curvv EV and comes with multiple engine choices.
- Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version gets a starting price tag of ₹9.99 lakh which is introductory till end of October.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2024, 15:28 PM IST