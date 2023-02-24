Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Modified To Honour Indian Army

In pics: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 modified to honour Indian Army

Eimor Customs modified a Bullet 350 CI for an Indian Army Officer. The motorcycle was first restored and the shop also made some enhancements as well. 
By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM
Follow us on:
1/10 Royal Enfield is one of the most popular motorcycles when it comes to modifications. This one is done by Eimor Customs. 
2/10 Eimor Customs restored and modified a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cast Engine. The project was given to them by an Army officer. 
3/10 The motorcycle is finished in Army Green colour with blacked-out elements. There is a ribbed seat as well. 

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
199.5 cc
₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 160
160 cc
₹1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Hornet 2.0
184.4 cc
₹1.27 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
4/10 The motorcycle gets Indian Army emblems on the fuel tank and side panels. 
5/10 The emblems of the Indian Army do make the motorcycle stand out from the rest of the Bullet 350s on the roads.
6/10 Eimor Customs added disc brakes to enhance the stopping power. 
7/10 The motorcycle now gets new shock absorbers which should help in improving the ride quality. 
8/10 There is a new after-market LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamp and stars embedded into it. 
9/10 Eimor Customs also made new fenders for the motorcycle. There are also alloy wheels which means tubeless tyres.
10/10 The shop has not made any changes to the engine. However, it is now blacked-out and there is a new exhaust. 
First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Vehicle modification car modification bike modification Royal Enfield Bullet 350
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS