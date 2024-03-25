In pics: New Nissan Kicks SUV looks bold and butch. Will it come to India?
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 25 Mar 2024, 13:31 PM
The all-new iteration of Nissan Kicks has been unveiled with a completely revamped design at exterior and inside the cabin, while it comes with nw tec
The all-new iteration of Nissan Kicks has been unveiled with a completely revamped design at exterior and inside the cabin, while it comes with nw technologies such as 360-degree surround view camera, AWD etc. Read more Read less 1/9 Nissan Kicks has received a completely revamped avatar, which carries a new exterior design that comes with significant update. The Japanese carmaker has unveiled the SUV right ahead of its public debut at the 2024 New York International Auto Show. The SUV looks a complete departure from the previous version of Nissan Kicks, which was on sale in India till 2023. 2/9 The SUV looks butch in its latest avatar. The front profile of the SUV has ditched the automaker's V-Motion grille and donned a new radiator grille, which comes with some styling elements that is remnant of the previous grille, but looks bigger and bolder with black and thick horizontal slats. The LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights come blended into the front grille. The front bumper too looks bold and muscular with its revised appearance. 3/9 At the side profile, the new Nissan Kicks gets aero-design alloy wheels, which are completely new compared to the old version's alloy wheels. The deep chacaracter lines at the lower side profile paired with aluminium side skirts, relatively clean overall look, dual-tone paint theme, a nicely sloping roofline with floating roof theme are other styling elements visible in the new Kicks SUV. 4/9 The rear profile of the new Nissan Kicks has received plenty of redesigning touch as well, just like the rest of the exterior. It gets a heavily sculpted tailgate flanked by the vertically stacked LED taillights. There is a roof spoiler and a bold bumper with thick and chunky skid plate as well. 5/9 The SUV comes with a large panoramic sunroof, which not only gives the SUV's cabin an airy and spacious feel, but also enhances its overall premium quotient. This is certainly a majhor leap from the Nissan Kicks's older version, which was on sale in India till last year. There is a shark fin antenna at the top of the roof towards the rear. 6/9 Moving inside the cabin, the all-new Nissan Kicks gets a revamped layout on the dashboard. It looks more premium thanks to a dual-screen setup, which comprises a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-inch fully digital instrument cluster. These two displays come integrated into a single panel. The automaker claims that the new Kicks comes with more space and comfort for the front and rear occupants as well as more storage space too. 7/9 The all-new iteration of Kicks comes loaded with plenty of features. These advanced tech-aided features include an optional 360-degree surround view camera, a Bose-sourced 10 speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Expect the OEM to reveal more details about the available features of the SUV in the coming days. 8/9 On the safety front, the new Nissan Kicks gets automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic braking, lane departure warnings etc. All of these advanced technology aided safety features come as part of the Nissan's standard issue Safety Shield 360 system package. 9/9 Powering the Nissan Kicks is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is paired with a CVT. The engine chanells power to all the four wheels through the automaker's intelligent AWD system. The AWD comes as a completely new technology to the SUV. Also, expect the new Kicks to come with multiple driving modes.
