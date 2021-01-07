Home
Auto
Photos
In pics: MINI India launches limited-run Paddy Hopkirk Edition
In pics: MINI India launches limited-run Paddy Hopkirk Edition
5 Photos
. Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 02:11 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The MINI Paddy Hopkirk special Edition pays homage to former rally driver Patrick Paddy Hopkirk who raced his Mini Cooper S to victory at Monte Carlo Rally back in 1964. A MINI Excitement Package can be availed additionally which packs in LED interior, ambient lights and MINI logo puddle lamps.
1/5MINI India has officially launched its three-door hatch called MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition at ₹41.70 lakh (ex showroom) in the country. Only 15 units of the car have been brought to the country as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU).
2/5The limited edition features a Chili Red exterior colour with Aspen White Roof, black mirror caps, 16-inch light alloy wheels, victory spoke in black and exterior elements in Piano Black.
3/5The Paddy Hopkirk signature appears on the illuminated Door Sills, the C-pillars and on the Cockpit Facia along with a rear sticker in matt black.
4/5MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition features the iconic No. 37 Sticker in white on both sides. It also includes the Panorama Glass Roof, Comfort Access System, Rear View Camera, and John Cooper Works Sport Leather Steering Wheel.
5/5A single Bonnet Stripe in white with Paddy Hopkirk’s signature and 33EJB badging of number plate further enhance the special edition’s exclusivity.
