TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
My Garage
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
User Reviews
NEW
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Mercedes Amg G 63 Gets Advanced Hybrid Technology With V8 Engine
In pics: Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets advanced hybrid technology with V8 engine
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
23 Oct 2024, 16:34 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that gets mild hybrid technology.
1/10
Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched in the Indian market at
₹
3.60 crore ex-showroom before any options.
2/10
The first batch of 120+ units has already been reserved. Now, Mercedes-Benz has opened bookings for deliveries that will take place in Q3 2025.
3/10
Powering the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been handcrafted. It puts out 576 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It also gets a 20 bhp of extra boost through the mild hybrid technology.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2925 cc
Diesel
₹ 2.55 - 4 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
3982.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
3982 cc
Multiple
₹ 3.30 - 3.80 Cr
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
MG G10
Diesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
3982.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 1.70 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-Benz GLE
2999 cc
Multiple
₹97.85 Lakhs - 1.15 Cr
Compare
View Offers
4/10
The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and 4x4 drivetrain on offer. There are also paddle shifters on offer in case the driver wants to take manual control.
5/10
Mercedes also offers Race Start which is essentially launch control. While using this functionality, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.
6/10
The AMG G 63 comes with a massive 229 mm of ground clearance along with a water wading depth of 700 mm. The approach angle is 31 degrees while it can still stay stable at an incline of 35 degrees.
7/10
Mercedes has made a few design changes to the G 63. It now comes with vertical slats for the grille just like the AMG cars. The radiator grille is finished in dark chrome and there are new colour choices on offer as well. The alloy wheels on the size now measure up to 22 inches.
8/10
There is also a new keyless entry feature on offer which is a first for the G-Class. The SUV is also updated with MBUX touchscreen infotainment system which now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes connected to an 18-speaker 760 Burmester sound system.
9/10
The cupholders are now temperature controlled and there is also a wireless charger for mobiles. In addition to standard colours, the updated AMG G 63 gets as 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint options.
10/10
Mercedes-Benz is offering AMG Performance Package as standard so the AMG G 63 can hit a top speed of 240 kmph.
First Published Date:
23 Oct 2024, 16:34 PM IST
TAGS:
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG
G 63
Similar Stories
Mercedes-AMG G 63 launched at
₹
3.60 crore, gets new tech, features and mild hybrid tech
23 Oct 2024
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
Grand Vitara, City, Innova hybrid get more affordable in UP. Here’s by how much
11 Jul 2024
Want a 650cc bike? Here are upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc bikes
29 Jul 2024
BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights
19 Aug 2024
Here's how to fit alloy wheels to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: Check price and details
11 Nov 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS