In Pics: Meet India's most powerful luxury hatch - Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+
6 Photos
. Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 02:40 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
Under the hood of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ sits a newly developed 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, producing 421 hp. The engine on the new A 45 S 4MATIC+ is completely assembled by hand.
1/6Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ comes fitted with high end, Burmester sound system boasting of 12 speakers and 590 W Output. Also, the driver and front passenger are seated in an active position on contoured AMG sport seats with firm lateral support.
2/6The available paint options include Sun Yellow, Polar White, Mountain Grey, Designo Patagonia Red, Designo Mountain Grey Magno and Cosmos Black.
3/6AMG Exterior Silver Chrome package enhances the exclusive characteristic of the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ with options to customize front splitter inserts, AMG performance seats, head-up display among others.
4/6The car comes with a 1991 cc 2.0-litre 4 in-line with roller bearing twinscroll turbocharger engine,
5/6The four-cylinder turbocharged motor on Mercedes' performance hatch ensures extremely agile performance, sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 270 km/h.
6/6Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ is priced at ₹79.50 lakhs (Ex-showroom all-India)