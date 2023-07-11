In pics: Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV drive review - to buy or skip?
Maruti Suzuki Invicto is making very big moves to open up a share in the premium MPV segment.
1/14 Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the latest premium MPV to hit the Indian car market. Launched at a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes in three trims and with strong hybrid technology only. 2/14 The Invicto is a rebadged version of Toyota Innova Hycross and as such, there are plenty of similarities between the two models in many ways - from engine to design and features. 3/14 The Invicto makes use of the same 2.0-litre petrol motor as the Innova Hycross does. It is now also the only Maruti Suzuki model that comes with only automatic transmission. 4/14 The MPV offers 183 bhp and around 203 Nm of torque. Much like Innova Hycross, the Invicto has a whole lot of pulling power and is a happy mile muncher. 5/14 While a well-engineered steering makes Invicto a good option for daily commutes within city limits, the MPV truly excels on highways. It gets three drive modes and has a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. 6/14 Where the MPV is let down slightly is when it comes to its suspensions which are a bit too soft. This translates to a slightly jittery ride from the seats at moderate to high speeds. 7/14 But Invicto tries to more than make up for this by offering acres of space in the cabin. The MPV is available in seven and eight-seat layout. This review unit has Captain Seats in the middle row, complete with a foldable tray in the middle. 8/14 The cabin is roomy regardless of where one decides to sit and a decent feature list is a bonus. Of note are highlights like wireless phone charging, 10.1-inch infotainment screen and multi-zone climate control. 9/14 The driver display inside the vehicle, although large, is a bit arcade-ish. It has been carried forward from Innova Hycross. 10/14 The Invicto still manages to impress most with the space on offer, especially in the second and third row. Plus, there is a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting on top. 11/14 With all three rows up, the Invicto has 239 litres of boot space. But the last row seats can be split folded to open up up to 690 litres. 12/14 The exterior design language of the Invicto is not radical and yet, the MPV stands out with its clear lines and muscular angles. And while it is largely similar to the Innova Hycross in this regard, the Maruti MPV does get different LED DRLs, alloy design and tail lights. 13/14 The Invicto gets a name badge and a Hybrid badge on the powered tailgate at the back. 14/14 While it may be its twin, the Invicto is a formidable challenge to the dominance Innova Hycross has in the Indian market. In trim-to-trim price comparison of strong hybrid versions, the Invicto comes out to be slightly more affordable. But will buyers in this segment trust anything but an Innova?
