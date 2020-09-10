Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

In pics: Lucid Motors unveils Tesla-rivaling Air electric sedan

7 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 11:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • With a top speed of a little more than 320 kmph, the Lucid Air EV can hit zero to 100 kms in less than 3 seconds.

1/7Lucid Motors has unveiled the production version of its Air electric sedan in a global web broadcast from its Silicon Valley headquarters
<
2/7With up to 1,080 horsepower available in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive architecture, Lucid Motors claims the Air sedan is capable to achieve quarter-mile times as quick as 9.9 seconds on a consistent, repeatable basis.
<
3/7Lucid claims the Air will also be the fastest charging electric vehicle ever offered and has an extended-range capability that achieves an estimated EPA range of up to 832 kms on a single charge.
<
4/7The sedan's headlamps have a Micro Lens Array system comprised of literally thousands of light channels that provide the brightest, most precise and advanced lighting system ever.
<
5/7In front of the driver seat, there is a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit 5K display that floats above the dashboard, contributing to the light and airy feel of the interior
<
6/7In addition, a retractable central Pilot Panel sits in finger-tip reach of the driver and passenger for deeper control of the vehicle’s systems and functions.
<
7/7The deliveries of this new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in spring of 2021. The most affordable variant called The Air will come at a price of 80,000 dollars (roughly 59 lakh), and the top-end variant Air Dream Edition will set one back by 169,000 dollars (around 1.25 crore).
<