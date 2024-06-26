This electric offering is a cross between a scooter and motorcycle. Check it out

Electric two-wheeler maker BGauss has launched its latest offering, the new RUV 350
The BGauss RUV 350 has been developed as a cross between a scooter and motorcycle
RUV stands for ‘Rider Utility Vehicle’ and aims to bring together the practicality of a scooter and the capability of a motorcycle
The e-scooter rides on 16-inch alloy wheels with TVS Eurogrip tyres
The suspension comprises telescopic front forks and a single shock absorber at the rear with higher travel
The BGauss RUV 350 is powered by a 3.5 kW (4.6 bhp) electric motor with a peak torque output of 165 Nm with a top speed of 75 kmph
The lower variants get a 2.3 kWh removable battery pack while the top variant gets a 3 kWh battery pack with a true range of 120 km on the latter
The RUV 350 gets a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, digi-locker, call alerts and more
The BGauss RUV 350 is priced from ₹1.10 lakh, going up to ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)