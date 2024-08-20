TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Lamborghini Temerario With Top Speed Of 343 Kmph Revealed
In pics: Lamborghini Temerario with top speed of 343 kmph revealed
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
20 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Lamborghini Temerario is powered by a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with hybrid tech.
1/10
Lamborghini has revealed its new supercar. It is called Temerario and it will replace Huracan in the brand's lineup. Lamborghini Temerario will be going on sale in the coming months. It is expected that the manufacturer will also sell the new supercar in the Indian market.
2/10
The naturally aspirated V10 engine is now gone. In comes a 4.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged along with a hybrid setup. The engine puts out 789 bhp of max power between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm and torque output stands at 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm.
3/10
There are three electric motors - one is positioned between the engine and gearbox whereas the other two electric motors power the front wheels. The electric motors are powered by a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
4/10
The engine has a redline of a massive 10,000 rpm. The combined power output from the system is 907 bhp while the torque stands at 800 Nm. The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.
5/10
Power is transferred to all four wheels. Lamborghini claims that the Temerario can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 343 kmph.
6/10
Lamborghini has retained its iconic design language. So, Temerario can be instantly recognized as a Lamborghini. Just like other supercars from the brand, there is an extensive use of hexagonal elements. The geometric hexagon design has been one of Lamborghini's most recognizable symbols since the 1960s.
7/10
There are new LED Daytime Running Lamps that are hexagonal in shape. In fact, the hexagonal shape is used in the main bodywork, the side air intakes, the taillights and for the exhaust pipe as well.
8/10
Lamborghini has also designed a completely different soundscape for the different driving modes Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa. In Città mode, Lamborghini offers a new special sound from the electric drive unit. In Città mode, the Temerario is emission-free and quiet.
9/10
When the charge of the battery drops down to zero it can be recharged using both ordinary domestic alternating and charging column current up to 7 kW in power, and completely recharges in just 30 minutes. It can also be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V8 engine.
10/10
The newly-developed steering wheel with optional carbon elements takes inspiration from the racing world, and allows the driver to control the main driving functions. On the left-hand side of the steering wheel is the red-crowned rotor, which is used to select driving modes. Below this are buttons for the lift function to raise the vehicle; the 'race start' button; and between them the switches for the indicators. The driver can operate Launch Control with a simple touch of a button.
First Published Date:
20 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM IST
TAGS:
Lamborghini
Temerario
