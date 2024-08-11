Lamborghini Urus SE hybrid super-SUV launched in India at 4.57 crore

This performance SUV comes as the successor to the Urus which has been the best-selling vehicle for the Italian auto brand

Key highlight of this updated off-roader from the supercar maker is what is under the hood

Lamborghini Urus SE is powered by a twin-turbo 3996 cc V8 engine that is mated to a plug-in-hybrid system

The SUV uses a 25.9 kWh battery pack for the hybrid powertrain

The SUV produces 778 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque

For chanelling the power to wheels, the SUV gets an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox

Lamborghini Urus SE coms with a better power-to-weight ratio of 3.13 kg/CV as compared to 3.3 in the Urus S

Urus SE has a rev-limiter of 6,800 rpm and distributes its power to all four wheels via an integrated differential at the front

It also comes with a hang-on differential in the center, and an electronic self-locking differential with torque vectoring at the rear

Lamborghini claims the Urus SE will accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 312 kmph
