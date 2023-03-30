In pics: Lamborghini Revuelto replaces Aventador, gets 1,000 hp
Lamborghini Revuelto is the successor to the Aventador. The Revuelto gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, Lamborghini has decided to retain its iconic V12.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
30 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM
1/11
Lamborghini Revuelto is the new flagship supercar from the brand. It replaces the Aventador in the line-up.
2/11
Lamborghini Revuelto has an all-new exterior, interior, chassis and the powertrain.
3/11
Speaking of the powertrain, it is an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is mated to a plug-in hybrid system.
4/11
The engine itself produces 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed DCT unit that is mounted transversely.
5/11
Being a PHEV, there are three electric motors and a battery pack. Two electric motors are placed on the front axle whereas a single motor sits on the gearbox at the rear.
6/11
This means that the Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-wheel drive vehicle. What is interesting is that it does not have a traditional reverse gear. Instead, the front motors help in reversing the vehicle.
7/11
The battery pack has a capacity of 3.8 kWh battery pack which is positioned between the centre console. The battery pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to fully charge. The V12 engine can charge that battery pack in just six minutes.
8/11
The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.
9/11
The design is still of a typical Lamborghini. So, it has a low-slung design with a lot of cuts and creases. There are a lot of Y elements on the exterior. For instance, the LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels, air intakes and LED tail lamps as well.
10/11
A thing that stands out is that there is no engine cover so anyone can just walk up to the vehicle and can watch that glorious V12.
11/11
The interior has also been redone. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel that can be used to control the drive modes of the vehicle. The interior also has ‘Y’ elements.
First Published Date:
30 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM IST