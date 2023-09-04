Renault-Nissan India factory's foundation stone was laid 15 years ago

Foundation stone for Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt or RNAIPL was laid in 2008
The first car rolled out from its Chennai-based plant in May of 2010 - a Nissan Micra
The first one lakh vehicles were manufactured within a year of starting operations
By September 2013, half a million vehicles had been manufactured
The one-million mark was reached by January 2016
The factory has so far produced 2.5 million vehicles
Over 1.15 million of these units have been exported to over 108 countries
On an average, one car has been built every three minutes in the factory
So far, the plant has manufactured 20 models of both Nissan and Renault together