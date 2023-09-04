Renault-Nissan India factory's foundation stone was laid 15 years ago

Foundation stone for Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt or RNAIPL was laid in 2008

The first car rolled out from its Chennai-based plant in May of 2010 - a Nissan Micra

The first one lakh vehicles were manufactured within a year of starting operations

 By September 2013, half a million vehicles had been manufactured

The one-million mark was reached by January 2016

The factory has so far produced 2.5 million vehicles

Over 1.15 million of these units have been exported to over 108 countries

On an average, one car has been built every three minutes in the factory

So far, the plant has manufactured 20 models of both Nissan and Renault together
