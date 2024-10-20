Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Ktm 250 Adventure Is A Street Ready Motorcycle Inspired By Rally Bikes

In pics: KTM 250 Adventure is a street-ready motorcycle inspired by rally bikes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM
A lightweight addition to the KTM family, the 250 Adventure was released in India today.The bike's design and certain technical aspects are heavily in
1/5 KTM launched their lightweight Adventure 250 in India today. Priced at 2.48 lakh, the bike shares a few similarities with the slightly more expensive 390 Adventure.
2/5 The bike's design is minimalistic and inspired by KTM's rally bikes. The headlight mask has also been reduced as much as possible to ensure a lightweight front end. A low front fender means more aerodynamic assistance and minimal spray while traveling on the road, while the engine guard protects the engine and exhaust while riding on dirt.
3/5 The 250 Adventure boasts of a high-end, tapered steel handlebar which provides the rider maximum control and a high degree of comfort, which is made even better with the bike's slim, lightweight front-end.

4/5 The 250 Adventure feature an ultra-lightweight yet extremely stable trellis frame. The subframe is removable and connected to the main frame with four screws. It also shows off a die-cast, open-lattice swingarm and, a triple clamp, and WP APEX suspension, front fork and shock absorber. The brakes have been made by Brembo with a 320mm front disc brake at the front and a 230mm rear disc.
5/5 Powering the 250 Adventure is the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is also found on 250 Duke. It makes 30 hp and has 23 Nm of torque on offer.
First Published Date: 20 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM IST
