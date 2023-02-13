In pics: How good is Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Indian conditions?
Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the flagship model from the Koreans in India.
By:
HT Auto
Updated on:
13 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM
1/10
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
2/10
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
3/10
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
4/10
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
5/10
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
6/10
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
7/10
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
8/10
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
9/10
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
10/10
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
First Published Date:
13 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM IST