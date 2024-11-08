TOP SECTIONS
In pics: Fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets perfect crash-test rating from Global NCAP
The inbound 2024 Dzire sedan becomes first-ever Maruti Suzuki car with a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP.
1/7
The fourth-generation Dzire has become the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP. Global NCAP conducts crash tests on global car models to assess each on the basis of adult and child safety parameters, as well as for pedestrain safety.
2/7
Global NCAP says that Maruti Suzuki had voluntarily sent the latest Dzire for crash tests. The new Dzire will launch in India on November 11.
3/7
The structure and footwell area inside the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was rated as stable during the tests. The sedan now offers six airbags as standard across all variants.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
1197 cc
Petrol
₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
998 cc
Petrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197.0 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc
Multiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197.0 cc
Petrol
₹ 5.49 - 8.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
4/7
In the frontal-impact test, Global NCAP concluded that the adult occupant (a dummy placed in the vehicle) had full protection to the chest and head while child occupant (again, a dummy) had good protection.
5/7
In the side-impact tests, the fourth-gen Dzire from Maruti Suzuki offered ‘good protection’ for head, chest, abdomen and pelvis.
6/7
In the side-pole impact test, the protection for head, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good, although protection for chest here was marginal.
7/7
File photo: The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire had failed to impress in the Global NCAP tests. It had secured just two stars in the tests.
First Published Date:
08 Nov 2024, 14:29 PM IST
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki
