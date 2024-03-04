TOP SECTIONS
Home
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Dark Edition Now Available On Tata Nexon, Nexon Ev, Harrier And Safari
In pics: Dark Edition now available on Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
04 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
Tata Motors has extended its Dark Edition to Nexon and Nexon EV models as well as the updated Harrier and Safari SUVs.
1/11
Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
2/11
Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at
₹
19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
3/11
Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.
4/11
A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
5/11
On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of
₹
11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
6/11
A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
7/11
Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at
₹
20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
8/11
The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
9/11
A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
10/11
Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of
₹
20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
11/11
A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
First Published Date:
04 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS:
Safari
Harrier
Nexon
Nexon EV
Tata Motors
