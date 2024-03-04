Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Dark Edition now available on Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM
  • Tata Motors has extended its Dark Edition to Nexon and Nexon EV models as well as the updated Harrier and Safari SUVs.
1/11 Tata Motors has introduced the Dark Edition on all of its recently-updated SUV models - from Nexon and Nexon EV (in pic) to the Harrier as well as Safari models. Dark Edition essentially refers to cosmetic updates which seeks to enhance visual cues through the generous use of Black colour.
2/11 Pricing for the Nexon EV Dark Edition begins at 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Nexon EV was given several key updates in 2023 and now looks more stylish than before.
3/11 Nexon EV gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack at its core and offers a best-claimed range of up to 465 kms per charge. The Dark Edition of the model does not bring any technical changes.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
50 kWh 400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.49 - 19.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Safari
1956.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Harrier
1956.0 cc Diesel Both
₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 9.25 Lakhs
View Details
4/11 A look at the all-black cabin of the Nexon EV Dark Edition.
5/11 On identical lines, Tata Motors has also introduced Nexon Dark Edition at a starting price of 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
6/11 A look at the cabin of the Nexon Dark Edition model.
7/11 Safari is the flagship model from Tata Motors and was updated late 2023, along with the Harrier. The Safari Dark Edition starts at 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
8/11 The Tata Safari is a three-row model that offers generous amount of cabin space. It comes with a two-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that is paired to both automatic as well as manual gearbox.
9/11 A close look at the cabin of the Tata Safari Dark Edition model.
10/11 Harrier Dark Edition is priced upwards of 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Much like its sibling SUV models, it gets the Black treatment all around, and in the cabin.
11/11 A look at the interiors of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition.
First Published Date: 04 Mar 2024, 12:58 PM IST
TAGS: Safari Harrier Nexon Nexon EV Tata Motors
