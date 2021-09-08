Top Sections
In pics: Check out 2021 Tigor EV from Tata Motors

In pics: Check out 2021 Tigor EV from Tata Motors

Updated: 08 Sep 2021, 09:07 AM IST

  • Tata Motors launched the 2021 Tigor EV recently and it will cater to individual buyers.
  • All-new Tigor EV gets two drive modes and comes in three variants. It has a certified range of around 306 kms.

1/11Tata Motors has officially launched the 2021 Tata Tigor EV and has pegged it as the most-affordable electric vehicle for private buyers in the country. The electric vehicle will offer Ziptron technology. 
2/112021 Tigor EV has a smart face but LED head light units could have further added to the appeal of the vehicle.
3/11The LED taillights are only at the rear of the EV. The car also sports the EV badge all around it. 
4/11The electric motor is capable to create a power of 74.7 Ps and a peak torque of 170 Nm. It constitutes batter pack of 26 kWh. The Ziptron technology can push the EV to attain a speed of  60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Tata Tigor EV offers two drive modes -Drive and Sport. The electric vehicle promises a range of 306 km, although real-world range is likely to be around 250 kms.
5/11The interior of the EV will boast a seven-inch infotainment screen. The screen will offer a host of NAV and multimedia-related options. It will also put out feed and guideline for the user from the rear cameras. 
6/11The all-digital driver display inside will give the driver EV drive-related information like range left in percentage and kms, status of brake recuperation, drive trait - eco or thunderbolt, and more.
7/11Other feature highlights in the cabin are cooled glove box, flat-bottomed steering and automatic temperature control. It also has enough space to store documents and other personal belongings of the user.
8/11The boot space in the EV is of 316 litres. The spare tyre can be kept at home as Tata Motors will offer an air-refilling kit for punctures.
9/11The automaker's ZConnect app will provide the Tigor EV with 35 smart connected features. The app will also display range left, perform diagnostics and rate a driver's performance.
10/11Prospective customers can choose from single-tone and dual-tone colour scheme. In single-tone, the EV comes in Signature Teal Blue and Daytona Grey shades. The model will come in three variants - XE, XM and XZ+, apart from a dual-tone XZ+. Price of the EV starts at 11.99 lakh.
11/11Tigor EV can be charged using fast-charging network points as well as from home sockets.
  First Published Date : 08 Sep 2021, 09:07 AM IST