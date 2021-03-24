Home
In pics: Bentley Continental GT Speed is tailor-made for speeds and thrills
The Bentley Continental GT Speed is slated to be offered for sale in select markets around the world sometime late 2021. It gets a monstrous twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 that makes it more powerful than ever before.
1/6Bentley has revealed the Continental GT Speed to the world. The luxury vehicle looks like an automotive artwork that would overshadow almost anything else on roads.
2/6The Continental GT Speed features a Dark Tint finish on the grille, front bumper intakes and side sills. 22-inch wheels are standard and 'Speed' badging adorns the exterior body much like a precious jewel.
3/6Inside, the car gets two-tone leather and Alcantara treatment. Prospective customers can opt from as many as 15 primary colours and 11 secondary hues.
4/6The Continental GT has a very noticeable bump up in power output over its predecessor. Coupled with audacious torque of 900 Nm, the luxury car fires to 100 kmph in heart-stopping 3.5 seconds. The top speed is set at 335 kmph.
5/6The vehicle gets an updated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission which claims to be at its best when the car is put in the Sport mode. Bentley states that the shifts are twice as quick as in the Continental GT.
6/6The Continental GT Speed gets re-tued suspension and steering, apart from the Bentley Dynamic Ride which seeks to reduce body roll.
