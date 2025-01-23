TOP SECTIONS
News & Videos
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Auto News
Web Stories
Photos
Videos
Electric Vehicles
Trending
Reviews
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
User Reviews
new
More
How To
My Garage
EMI Calculator
For You
EXPLORE AUTO
About Us
Contact Us
Sitemap
RSS
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Auto Expo
NEW
Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
I'll do this later
Allow
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: Auto Expo 2025 Of Bharat Mobility Global Expo Becomes The Biggest Global Automobile Show
In pics: Bharat Mobility Global Expo becomes world's biggest auto show
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
23 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM
Share Via
Follow us on:
The Auto Expo 2025 under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo witnessed some spectacular launches and unveilings.
1/12
Auto Expo 2025 was held under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 from January 17-22 with more than 1,500 exhibits of automobiles. This was a unique event considering many facts. The 2025 event marked Auto Expo's comeback to Delhi from Greater Noida. Also, this was the first time the Auto Expo was held under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which encompassed different automotive events under one umbrella. These events included the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.
2/12
The Auto Expo 2025 as well as the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 became the world's biggest auto show, which registered more than 8 lakh visitors' footfall. Also, there were more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 90 product launches across different segments. The Expo witnessed the launch of at least 19 cars and two-wheelers, while there were several vehicles unveiled and showcased.
(AFP)
3/12
Maruti Suzuki took the stage at Auto Expo 2025 to introduce its first-ever electric car e Vitara SUV. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be built locally in India and is expected to launch soon in the country. Also, it is likely to be exported to several overseas countries as well. Besides that, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on this electric SUV to become the leading player in Indian electric passenger vehicle market by 2026.
(REUTERS)
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Renault Duster 2025
1499 cc
Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan 2025
1984 cc
Petrol
₹ 37 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BMW iX1
66.4 kWh
417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Santa Fe 2025
2199.0 cc
Diesel
₹ 27 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Skoda Kodiaq 2025
1984 cc
Petrol
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
1999 cc
Petrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
4/12
Hyundai Creta EV was launched at the Auto Expo 2025, which marked one of the biggest car launches in India this year. Also, this remained one of the most awaited car launches in the country for quite some time. The Creta EV was launched as the carmaker's most affordable electric car in India further enhancing the appeal of the popular SUV.
(Bloomberg)
5/12
The Auto Expo 2025 witnessed some spectacular concept cars and two-wheelers as well. One of the biggest crowd pullers at the event was the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA, which first debuted globally in 2023 and now made its India debut. The Concept CLA previewed the automaker's new affordable electric vehicle category, which claims to spawn various different models in the near future.
(AFP)
6/12
Vietnam-based EV maker VinFast has made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025. The EV maker unveiled two electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, which are expected to be launched in India soon. Also, the EV manufacturer showcased a range of electric scooters, which could come to India in near future.
7/12
A major crowd-puller at the Auto Expo 2025 was the new Tata Sierra. The Tata Sierra ICE reimagines the Alpine windows from the original Sierra SUV of the 1990s but also brings more practicality with the rear doors and a bigger boot. With this production-ready SUV debuted at the Auto Expo, expect Tata Motors to launch the car soon.
8/12
Tata Avinya X concept made its debut at the Auto Expo 2025. This comes derived from Tata Avnya concept and looks a more production worthy premium electric SUV. Expect the Avinya X deried production version of the electric SUV to debut in India in near future.
9/12
Vayve Mobility Eva, India's first solar electric vehicle was launched at the Auto Expo 2025. The electric car was launched at
₹
3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) with a battery-as-a-subscription (BaaS) program. This makes the Vayve Eva the most affordable electric car in India, cheaper than the MG Comet EV. the Eva gets a solar roof mounted to the roof, which claims to add 10 kilometres of additional range every day.
(REUTERS)
10/12
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its very first electric scooters in the Indian market, Activa e: and QC1. With this, the popular Honda Activa now gets an electric version called the Activa e: which comes along with the Honda QC1, a more affordable electric scooter.
11/12
TVS Motor Company showcased the Jupiter CNG at Auto Expo 2025, the world's first-ever CNG scooter. The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km. Expect it to go on sale soon.
12/12
Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Xoom 125 and the Hero Xoom 160 for the Indian markets at the Auto Expo, which wee introduced along with some other two-wheelers. Both the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160 come adding more zing to the popular Xoom lineup.
First Published Date:
23 Jan 2025, 11:34 AM IST
TAGS:
Auto Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
SIAM
Indian auto industry
Similar Stories
Five premium bikes to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
15 Jan 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Tata Curvv showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
01 Feb 2024
Hero Xoom 125R to 2025 Suzuki Access 125: Petrol scooters expected to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
08 Jan 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Your ultimate guidebook to Auto Expo, the grand Indian automotive event
17 Jan 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Participants, key launches & everything else you should know
14 Jan 2025
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS