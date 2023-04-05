In pics: Ampere Primus electric scooter with 107 km of range
Ampere is using a permanent magnet synchronous motor instead of BLDC hub motor in order to overcome the performance hurdles for the Primus electric scooter.
Ampere Primus is the latest electric scooter from the manufacturer to compete in the electric two-wheeler space.
Ampere Primus aims to challenge the popular 110cc petrol scooter. It has a 3.8 kW mid-mount motor that enables the scooter to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in under five seconds. Ampere Primus has a top speed of 75 kmph.
The seat on the Ampere Primus is wide and there is 22 litres of under-seat storage space.
The instrument cluster is a fully digital unit. It gets navigation and mobile Bluetooth connectivity as well.
There is a USB charging port on offer as well to charge the mobile devices. The scooter would also come with a keyless remote.
There will be four colour options on offer - Royal Bengal Orange, Havelock Blue, Buck Blue and Himalayan White.
There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Power. There is also a Reverse mode.
The LFP battery pack has a claimed range of 107 km on Power mode. It can be charged in four hours using a 15A charger whereas a 30A charger takes 2 hours.
Ampere Primus has a kerb weight of 110 kg and can take a max load of 150 kg.
The scooter comes with permanent magnet synchronous motor instead of BLDC hub motor in order to overcome the performance hurdles.
Braking duties are performed by drum brakes and there is a combi brake system on offer as well. The scooter also gets alloy wheels also.
