In pics: Ampere Primus electric scooter with 107 km of range

Ampere is using a permanent magnet synchronous motor instead of BLDC hub motor in order to overcome the performance hurdles for the Primus electric scooter.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 13:55 PM
1/11 Ampere Primus is the latest electric scooter from the manufacturer to compete in the electric two-wheeler space. 
2/11 Ampere Primus aims to challenge the popular 110cc petrol scooter. It has a 3.8 kW mid-mount motor that enables the scooter to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in under five seconds. Ampere Primus has a top speed of 75 kmph. 
3/11 The seat on the Ampere Primus is wide and there is 22 litres of under-seat storage space. 

4/11 The instrument cluster is a fully digital unit. It gets navigation and mobile Bluetooth connectivity as well. 
5/11 There is a USB charging port on offer as well to charge the mobile devices. The scooter would also come with a keyless remote. 
6/11 There will be four colour options on offer - Royal Bengal Orange, Havelock Blue, Buck Blue and Himalayan White. 
7/11 There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Power. There is also a Reverse mode. 
8/11 The LFP battery pack has a claimed range of 107 km on Power mode. It can be charged in four hours using a 15A charger whereas a 30A charger takes 2 hours. 
9/11 Ampere Primus has a kerb weight of 110 kg and can take a max load of 150 kg. 
10/11 The scooter comes with permanent magnet synchronous motor instead of BLDC hub motor in order to overcome the performance hurdles.
11/11 Braking duties are performed by drum brakes and there is a combi brake system on offer as well. The scooter also gets alloy wheels also. 
First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 13:55 PM IST
TAGS: Ampere Primus electric scooters EV electric vehicles
