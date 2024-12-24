In pics: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is here with updates
Triumph Motorcycles launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in India for ₹8.89 lakh. The bike features a sportier design, aesthetic upgrades, and a new TFT
Triumph Motorcycles launched the 2025 Speed Twin 900 in India for ₹8.89 lakh. The bike features a sportier design, aesthetic upgrades, and a new TFT instrument cluster. Bookings are open, with availability for test rides by month-end. Read more Read less 1/9 Triumph has launched the 2025 Speed Twin in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The price has gone up b ₹40,000. 2/9 The bike has been launched in India about two months after the two-wheeler manufacturer introduced it in the global markets. Triumph has already opened the bookings for the new Speed Twin 900 and said the bike will be available at dealerships by the end of this month for test rides. 3/9 The updated motorcycle comes with a newly designed fork protectors at the front and a more streamlined rear frame. 4/9 The updated bench seat is now narrower, providing improved support during cornering. Additionally, the refined tail-light and slimmer mudguards contribute to its dynamic appearance while preserving its classic charm. 5/9 Notable updates include a redesigned fuel tank, a new fuel filler cap, side covers, throttle body covers, foot pegs, heel guards, a revamped clutch cover, an alternator cover, and modifications to the sprocket cover. 6/9 The motorcycle will now use Marzocchi upside-down front forks and twin rear RSU’s with piggy-back reservoirs and preload adjust. The suspension comes paired with a stiffer and lighter aluminium swingarm. 7/9 The latest Speed Twin 900 features an array of contemporary rider assistance technologies, such as enhanced cornering ABS and Traction Control, which modify braking and power output according to the bike's lean angle. The riding modes continue to include 'Road' and 'Rain', enabling riders to adjust to varying road conditions. 8/9 The revised LCD instrument panel delivers clear data, including speed, engine RPM, and gear selection. Additionally, an optional Bluetooth connectivity module facilitates turn-by-turn navigation, call management, and music playback. 9/9 For added comfort on extended journeys, cruise control and heated grips are available as optional accessories.
24 Dec 2024, 13:52 PM IST
24 Dec 2024, 13:52 PM IST