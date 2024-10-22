TOP SECTIONS
Cars & Bikes
Auto
Photos
In Pics: 2025 Jeep Meridian Gets Adas And New Features
In pics: 2025 Jeep Meridian gets ADAS and new features
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Oct 2024, 17:27 PM
Share Via
Follow us on:
2025 Jeep Meridian continues to come with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm.
1/10
Jeep India recently launched the 2025 Meridian in the Indian market. The updated SUV comes with a few new features and cosmetic upgrades.
2/10
The token amount for the booking is
₹
50,000 and interested customers can visit Jeep's website or the nearest authorized dealerships to book the SUV. Jeep will begin deliveries of the 2025 Meridian by the end of this month.
3/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 168 bhp at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm.
4/10
It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There is 4x2 and 4x4 on offer.
5/10
The company claims that the Meridian is one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in its category with a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.25 kmpl.
6/10
Till now, Jeep India has been selling the 2025 Meridian with a 7-seater option but now Jeep has now added a 5-seater option as well.
7/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian will come with an Advanced Driver Aids System or ADAS. It will comprise over 70 safety features, according to Jeep. The SUV will get Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking among other features.
8/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is available in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland.
9/10
The 2025 Jeep Meridian has been updated with a new vegan leather (vinyl fabric in Longitude) and suede/ vegan leather accents, with visible copper stitching. Meanwhile, the seats, dashboard, and armrests feature premium soft-touch materials.
10/10
In terms of tech, the updated Meridian features a customizable 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen infotainment system with built-in navigation and wireless mirroring for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging and multiple USB ports, dual-zone automatic climate control, electric-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof are also available in the cabin.
First Published Date:
22 Oct 2024, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS:
Jeep India
Jeep
Meridian
