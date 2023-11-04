In pics: 2024 Skoda Superb looks more elegant and comes with 'clever' updates
In the global market, Skoda Superb will be offered with 2 TSI petrol engines, 2 diesel engines, a mild-hybrid engine and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 04 Nov 2023, 17:33 PM 1/11 Skoda has unveiled 2024 Superb in the global market. It will be sold as a liftback saloon version and as an estate. The Superb will go on sale in first quarter of 2024. 2/11 The entire design of the Superb is now new. It looks more elegant now but retains Skoda's typical design language with creases and butterfly grille. 3/11 The rear lights are sleeker than in the predecessor and are also available in two versions. The optional top version, which comes as standard for the L&K, adds dynamic turn signals. And there is also an animated Coming/Leaving Home function to the standard version included with the Essence and Selection trim levels. 4/11 All Superb variants come with alloy wheels as standard, ranging from the silver 16-inch Sagitta rims to optional 19-inch wheels. 5/11 The fourth-generation Superb is available in six metallic and two solid colours. Six of these colours are new: the solid colour Purity White and the metallic finishes Pebble Silver, Ebony Black, Cobalt Blue, Carmine Red and Ice Tea Yellow. 6/11 The Superb now gets optional LED Matrix beam headlights. There are two side-by-side BiLED modules, one for the low beam and one for the high beam, with a static, crystal-like cornering light in between. The two BiLED modules contain a total of 36 individual matrix segments. 7/11 The hatchback and the Combi estate versions of the all-new Škoda Superb are both longer and taller than their predecessors, while their wheelbase remains unchanged. The estate version's total boot capacity with the rear seats folded down is an impressive 1,920 litres. 8/11 The Superb will be sold with three TSI petrol engines, including one with mild-hybrid technology, two diesels and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain with an electric range of more than 100 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. 9/11 The top diesel and the top petrol engine come with all-wheel drive. All powertrains in the new Superb are mated to a DSG automatic transmission as standard. 10/11 The interior has been redesigned to be more cleaner and sleeker. It gets free-standing infotainment display, a first for the Superb, and the new centre console. As standard, there are two 10-inch screens, one for the infotainment system while the other one is for the driver's display. However, if the customer wants then he can upgrade to a 13-inch unit. 11/11 The three multifunctional Škoda Smart Dials cleverly offer haptic and digital elements are located between the infotainment display and the centre console. They can be operated by turning and pressing, and each carries a digital colour.
First Published Date:
04 Nov 2023, 17:33 PM IST