Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X, its most affordable bikes globally
The made in India bikes are being built by Bajaj Auto for the world and are the latest modern classics in the midsize motorcycle segment
The Triumph Speed 400 borrows design cues from the bigger Speed Twin 900 and 1200, and looks like a smaller version of the bikes
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X also looks identical to the Scrambler 900 and 1200, promising its all in the family
Both bikes draw power from the new 398 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 39.4 bhp and 37.5 Nm
The bikes get 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. and alloy wheels with Metzeler tyres
The Scrambler 400 X gets a longer wheelbase & travel suspension, and larger 19-inch front wheel, along with wider handlebars for greater stability
The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are equipped with a Ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, dual-channel ABS and an LCD instrument console
The Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400 will be launched in India on July 5. Pricing will be crucial for the Royal Enfield rivals