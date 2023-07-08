Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe debuts

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will go on sale in Europe in November 2023. As of now, it is not known whether it will make its way to India or not.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM
1/11 Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the CLE Coupe globally. It will go on sale in Europe in November 2023. The brand will also sell a convertible version in 2024.
2/11 Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe shares its underpinnings with the E-Class and C-Class. It will be replacing the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe in the lineup.
3/11 The Coupe gets a 2+2 seating layout with 2 doors. Mercedes-Benz has designed the CLE Coupe to have an aggressive design. 

4/11 The interior gets twin screen layout. There is a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is postioned vertically. It is running on the latest version of MBUX OS.
5/11 The boot space of the CLE Coupe measures 420 litres. The wheelbase is 25 mm longer than the C-Class Coupe. Because of this, the rear occupants get 10 mm more headroom, 19 mm more shoulder and elbow room and 72 mm more knee room.
6/11 In terms of dimensions, the CLE measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and is 1,428 mm tall. Mercedes-Benz says that the CLE is the largest coupe in the mid-size segment.
7/11 Special attention has been given to the rear LED tail lamps so that they transitions smoothly from the boot to the lights.
8/11 Up-front, there is a new set of LED headlamps with a muscular long bonnet. The bumper is also quite aggressive with Mercedes-Benz's grille.
9/11 There is 64 colour ambient lighting and Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.
10/11 To access the rear set of seats, the occupants need to pull a loop made of Nappa leather. It is conveniently located at the upper edge of the backrest.
11/11 The CLE Coupe will be sold with two petrol engines and a diesel engine. There will be rear-wheel drive as well all-wheel drive on offer.
First Published Date: 08 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe CLE
