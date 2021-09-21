Home
In Pics: 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 goes on sale in India
Updated: 21 Sep 2021, 08:00 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 gets a new aerodynamic design with Class-D bi-functional LED headlight in line with new global R series. The YZF-R15M gets a special colour scheme reminiscent of the YZF-R1M.
1/8The 2021 range of Yamaha YZF-R15 gets a host of segment first features. It will be available across all company dealerships in India by end of September.
2/8The new Yamaha YZF-R15 gets a 140 mm wide Radial Real tyre. It also gets a disc brake at the rear end.
3/8The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm.
4/8New LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with Gear shift indicator, and Track & Street Mode.
5/8Features on the 2021 YZF-R15 range includes an A&S clutch, Bypass type thermostat cooling system, Muffler with 3-stage expansion chamber, Deltabox frame, Linked-type Monocross rear suspension and Dual-Channel ABS.
6/8The new-gen R15 carried forward the popular Deltabox frame from the previous model.
7/8Yamaha claims that the new fairing design reduces the coefficient of aerodynamic drag (CdA) from 0.307 on the current model to 0.293.
8/8The YZF-R15M gets a Metallic Grey colour reminiscent of the YZF-R1M & Race inspired Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.