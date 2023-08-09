In pics: Honda SP160 is here to rival Bajaj Pulsar N160
Honda SP160 shares its engine with the X-Blade. It produces 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.
By:
HT Auto Desk Updated on: 09 Aug 2023, 13:50 PM 1/10 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched a new 160 cc motorcycle in the Indian market. It is called the SP160 and it is their third 160 cc motorcycle. The brand is already selling Unicorn and X-Blade. Honda SP160 goes against Bajaj Pulsar N160, Bajaj Pulsar P150, TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S FI V4. 2/10 Honda SP160 is being sold in two variants. There is single disc and dual disc. They are priced at ₹1,17,500 and ₹1,21,900 repectively. The SP160 does cost less than most of its rivals. But there is a reason behind it which is that the motorcycle is a commuter with hint of sportiness to it whereas some of the rivals focus on sportiness more. 3/10 Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will offer the SP160 in six colour schemes. There is Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Ignite Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Pearl Deep Ground Gray. The design does take inspirations from the SP125 but now has been beefed up slightly. 4/10 The overall quality levels are quite good for a commuter motorcycle. The switchgear feels nice to operate and there are no uneven panel gaps. The quality of paint also seems nice. The matte colours on the motorcycle do stand out. However, they can be a bit tough to maintain. 5/10 There is an aggerssive cowl around the headlamp which is an LED unit. The fuel tank is quite muscular and comes with tank shrouds that has the Honda logo. There is also a cowl for the underbelly. There is a single-piece seat that is quite comfortable. 6/10 Honda is offering a digital instrument cluster that shows information like clock, service due indicator, gear position indicator, side stand indicator, fuel gauge and other mileage related information such as average fuel mileage, fuel consumption and average speed. However, it can be a bit hard to read in direct sunlight. 7/10 Other features of the Honda SP160 are LED headlamp, single-channel Anti-lock braking system, engine kill switch and hazard lights. Unfortunately, the SP160 does not get LEDs for the turn indicators and the tail lamp. There is no Bluetooth connecitvity on offer as well. 8/10 Underpinning the SP125 is a diamond-type frame that is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties on the motorcycle are done by a 276 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc or a 130 mm drum at the rear, depending on the variant. 9/10 The X-Blade and the SP160 share the same engine. It is a 162.71 cc, single-cylinder unit that gets fuel-injection. However, Honda has made it BS6 Stage 2 compliant. It is capable of churning out a max power output of 13.27 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.58 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 10/10 The kerb weight is 139 kg and 141 kg for the Single Disc and Dual Disc variants respectively. The motorcycle comes with 80 mm wide front tyre whereas the rear one measures and 130 mm. Honda is using 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. This means that there are tubeless tyres no offer as well.
First Published Date:
09 Aug 2023, 13:50 PM IST