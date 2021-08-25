Top Sections
2021 Honda Amaze facelift first drive review: In pics

2021 Honda Amaze facelift first drive review: In pics

8 Photos . Updated: 25 Aug 2021, 03:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is the first proper update to the car since the second generation model was launched in 2018.
  • With the new update, the Honda Amaze has become slightly costlier.

1/8Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update.
  • First Published Date : 25 Aug 2021, 03:14 PM IST
2/8The new facelift has introduced several minor cosmetic changes to the new Amaze, most of which are majorly concentrated to the front of the compact sedan.
3/8The most significant of all the visual tweaks on the new Amaze is the use of a new front main grille which is sleeker and uses fine chrome molding lines on the lower side.
4/8Over the rear, you’ll find new C-shaped LED rear combination lamps on the new Amaze that add to its refreshed appeal.
5/8The Honda Amaze continues along with the same set of engine options that include a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel unit.
6/8The instrument console on the new Amaze remains unaltered. It uses the same two circular dials along with a mid placed MID.
7/8With the latest update, the Amaze has become slightly costlier but more feature-rich.
8/8The overall layout and design of the Amaze's cabin remain exactly the same as found on the previous model. New interior additions include a new Satin Silver finish, map lamp and rear view camera display. 
