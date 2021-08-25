Home
2021 Honda Amaze facelift first drive review: In pics
Updated: 25 Aug 2021, 03:14 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
The new 2021 Honda Amaze facelift is the first proper update to the car since the second generation model was launched in 2018. With the new update, the Honda Amaze has become slightly costlier.
1/8Honda Amaze was given a generation change back in 2018 and now a new mild makeover has been introduced as a mid-cycle update.
<
2/8The new facelift has introduced several minor cosmetic changes to the new Amaze, most of which are majorly concentrated to the front of the compact sedan.
<
3/8The most significant of all the visual tweaks on the new Amaze is the use of a new front main grille which is sleeker and uses fine chrome molding lines on the lower side.
<
4/8Over the rear, you’ll find new C-shaped LED rear combination lamps on the new Amaze that add to its refreshed appeal.
<
5/8The Honda Amaze continues along with the same set of engine options that include a 1.2 petrol and a 1.5 diesel unit.
<
6/8The instrument console on the new Amaze remains unaltered. It uses the same two circular dials along with a mid placed MID.
<
7/8With the latest update, the Amaze has become slightly costlier but more feature-rich.
<
8/8The overall layout and design of the Amaze's cabin remain exactly the same as found on the previous model. New interior additions include a new Satin Silver finish, map lamp and rear view camera display.
