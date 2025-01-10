Your next Hyundai car may be powered by NVIDIA-backed solutions

While Hyundai Motor Group already operates a number of AI initiatives, the carmaker is looking at accelerating its work for smarter mobility solutions through its partnership with NVIDIA. “Hyundai Motor Group is exploring innovative approaches with AI technologies in various fields such as robotics, autonomous driving, and smart factory," said Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group. “This partnership is set to accelerate our progress, positioning the Group as a frontrunner in driving AI-empowered mobility innovation."

What can the Hyundai-NVIDIA collab mean for you?

The technology used in modern-day vehicles is evolving at lightening quick pace. In a world where connected-car technologies as well as autonomous driving capabilities are buzz words, carmakers are looking at equipping their offerings with cutting-edge solutions while also working overtime to ensure future models are ready to embrace newer technologies.

While Hyundai is aiming to harness NVIDIA to accelerate computing in order to help manage the massive amounts of data required to safely develop and train its AI models for various applications, what are the potential benefits for you - the owner of a Hyundai car?

For starters, Hyundai will make use of NVIDIA Omniverse platform to improve manufacturing efficiencies and quality. The company also says its core mobility products will stand to benefit as as software-defined vehicles of today and in the future will be ready and set for all that automotive technologies have on offer. As such, the partnership could also see bettering systems such as autonomous driving and car-data monitoring. “Accelerated computing, generative AI, and Omniverse are unlocking a new era of mobility," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. “This partnership will drive the creation of safer, more intelligent vehicles, supercharge manufacturing with greater efficiency and quality, and deploy cutting-edge robotics to help build a smarter, more connected digital workplace."

