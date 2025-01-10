HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 10, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 10, 2025: Your next Hyundai car may be powered by NVIDIA-backed solutions

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2025, 12:31 PM
Latest news on January 10, 2025: The Hyundai INITIUM hydrogen FCEV concept vehicle is revealed during the AutoMobility LA 2024 auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Image has been used for representational purpose. (AFP)
Latest news on January 10, 2025: The Hyundai INITIUM hydrogen FCEV concept vehicle is revealed during the AutoMobility LA 2024 auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Image has been used for representational purpose.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
10 Jan 2025, 12:31 PM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Your next Hyundai car may be powered by NVIDIA-backed solutions

  • From your supercomputer to smartphone and straight into Hyundai cars of the future, NVIDIA plans to take tech to the next level.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Honda launches Elevate Black Edition, Signature Black Edition SUVs. Check price and what is different

  • Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top-end ZXX variant of the SUV.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz India outsells BMW to retain number-one luxury carmaker tag in 2024

  • Every one out of four Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India in 2024 was a top-end vehicle priced above the 1 crore mark.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 11:10 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Inster micro EV prepped for Japan. Will it come to India?

  • Hyundai Inster EV could offer the perfect match of price, range and performance, complete with ultra-compact proportions.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Compare price, engine, features

  • 2025 Tata Tigor facelift was launched on January 9 at a starting price of 6 lakh (ex-showroom).
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.99 lakh. Gets three new variants and updated features

  • The 2025 Tata Nexon has been announced at 7.99 lakh, featuring a new Grassland Beige colour, additional variants and modern features.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 09:23 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Honda to launch Elevate Black Edition SUV soon. What to expect?

  • Honda Elevate SUV is currently offered in five variants. The Black Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec trim.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 09:13 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Uncertainty over Trump's electric vehicle policies clouds 2025 forecast for carmakers

  • Electric vehicle demand is projected to rise, with global sales expected to reach 15.1 million by 2025. However, uncertainty regarding policy changes under the Trump presidency and potential tariffs may complicate production and sales for manufacturers like Tesla and BYD.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Ford chair says Trump's ties to Musk won't hurt automakers

  • Ford Motor Co. Chairman asserts Trump has a better understanding of the auto industry and aims to support its growth.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car returns as GRAP Stage 3 rules kick in

  • This is the second time the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars has been implemented this month.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more

  • Here is your quick update on the latest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ban on China-made cars and EVs in US: Final decision to be announced next week

  • The Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles and hikes on EV batteries and key minerals.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST

