Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 10, 2025: Your next Hyundai car may be powered by NVIDIA-backed solutions

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 10, 2025:
Latest news on January 10, 2025: The Hyundai INITIUM hydrogen FCEV concept vehicle is revealed during the AutoMobility LA 2024 auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Image has been used for representational purpose.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
10 Jan 2025, 12:31 PM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Your next Hyundai car may be powered by NVIDIA-backed solutions
- From your supercomputer to smartphone and straight into Hyundai cars of the future, NVIDIA plans to take tech to the next level.
10 Jan 2025, 11:55 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Honda launches Elevate Black Edition, Signature Black Edition SUVs. Check price and what is different
- Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top-end ZXX variant of the SUV.
10 Jan 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz India outsells BMW to retain number-one luxury carmaker tag in 2024
- Every one out of four Mercedes-Benz cars sold in India in 2024 was a top-end vehicle priced above the ₹1 crore mark.
10 Jan 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Hyundai Inster micro EV prepped for Japan. Will it come to India?
- Hyundai Inster EV could offer the perfect match of price, range and performance, complete with ultra-compact proportions.
10 Jan 2025, 10:43 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Tata Tigor vs Honda Amaze, Maruti Dzire: Compare price, engine, features
- 2025 Tata Tigor facelift was launched on January 9 at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).
10 Jan 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Tata Nexon starts at ₹7.99 lakh. Gets three new variants and updated features
- The 2025 Tata Nexon has been announced at ₹7.99 lakh, featuring a new Grassland Beige colour, additional variants and modern features.
10 Jan 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Honda to launch Elevate Black Edition SUV soon. What to expect?
- Honda Elevate SUV is currently offered in five variants. The Black Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec trim.
10 Jan 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Uncertainty over Trump's electric vehicle policies clouds 2025 forecast for carmakers
- Electric vehicle demand is projected to rise, with global sales expected to reach 15.1 million by 2025. However, uncertainty regarding policy changes under the Trump presidency and potential tariffs may complicate production and sales for manufacturers like Tesla and BYD.
10 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Ford chair says Trump's ties to Musk won't hurt automakers
- Ford Motor Co. Chairman asserts Trump has a better understanding of the auto industry and aims to support its growth.
10 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution: Ban on BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car returns as GRAP Stage 3 rules kick in
- This is the second time the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars has been implemented this month.
10 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
- Here is your quick update on the latest developments in the world of automobiles.
10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ban on China-made cars and EVs in US: Final decision to be announced next week
- The Biden administration locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles and hikes on EV batteries and key minerals.
First Published Date: 10 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST