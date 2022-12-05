HT Auto
You can get a free Tesla Model Y with this $1.1 million property

A property in New Zealand has been put out for sale for a whopping $1.1 million but the main highlight of this deal is that the owner is offering a free Tesla Model Y to the buyer of the property. Located at 22 Dungloe Avenue, Flat Bush in Auckland, New Zealand, the building has a total of seven bedrooms, two kitchens, and five bathrooms – including the ones in the granny flat.

The building has a ground floor, a first floor, and a garage at the back, which covers an area of 476 square meters in total.
The building has a ground floor, a first floor, and a garage at the back, which covers an area of 476 square meters in total. According to the listing on Barfoot & Thompson real estate agent, there is off-street parking space for five to six vehicles, accessible through an electric gate.

The free Tesla Model Y will be brand-new, ordered right after the purchase of the property. The new owner will also get to pick the color of their choice for the electric vehicle. While the property ad does not specify the trim, the gift will be the entry-level RWD variant of the Tesla Model Y which starts at NZ $76,200 (US $47,268) in the local market.

The free Tesla is likely to help increase the popularity of the listing, although the $76k starting price of the EV is not a significant amount when compared to the NZ $1.8 million (US $1.1 million) asking price of the property.

Speaking of the mansion, it comes with two legal kitchens, 476m2 freehold land size, two way entrance to the house, off street parking for 5- 6 cars, it also offers open plan living, dining and kitchen leading to an outdoor area. The kitchens are well-equipped which come with an adjacent fully fitted spacious butler's kitchen with gas cooktop, counter space, and sink.

