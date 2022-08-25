HT Auto
Wrong-side driving in Gurugram? Pay 10 times more fine for traffic violation

Wrong-side driving is a common menace among most of the major cities across India. Gurugram Traffic Police has increased the fine for this violation to 5,000.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM
Gurugram traffic police has increased fine for wrong-side driving traffic violation in the city. (PTI)
In an effort to further crack down on traffic violations, especially wrong-side driving in the city, Gurugram Traffic Police has decided to increase the amount of fine imposed to work as a deterrent. The city traffic cops will charge 10 times more for violations like wrong-side driving in Gurugram. The decision comes after the city traffic police in the business capital of Haryana had warned stern action against those found violating this traffic rule in January last year, which also included permanent termination of the driving license.

According to the new traffic challan rules in Gurugram, one needs to pay up to 5,500 for wrong-side driving. The Gurugram Traffic Police earlier used to charge a violator only 500 as fine for driving on the wrong side. The city traffic police has now added 5,000 as challan for dangerous driving. When both violations are included, one will have to shel out 5500.

The increase in traffic challan for wrong-side driving is not the only traffic offence Gurugram Traffic Police is trying to crack down. In recent times, the cops have increased fines for number of traffic violations. For instance, driving without a driving licence in Gurugram also attracts a fine of 5,000. Among others, driving without a seat belt or riding a two-wheeler without a helmet attract a fine of 1,000 each and 3,000 for wrong or fake number plates.

Gurugram Traffic Police has identified several locations within the city, which also includes busy intersections like IFFCO Chowk, as hotspots for traffic violations like wrong-side driving. According to the cops, at least one in every five accidents that take place in the city are because of wrong-side driving. Other nearby cities like Delhi, Faridabad and Noida too face similar traffic issues on a regular basis. However, traffic cops have been unable to effectively address the issue yet despite several warnings or steep hike in traffic fines. 

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Gurugram Traffic Police traffic rules traffic violations traffic fines
