HT Auto
Home Auto News With Seltos As Top Contributor, Kia India Reports 18% Rise In April Sales

With Seltos as top contributor, Kia India reports 18% rise in April sales

Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average every month so far this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 04:10 PM
2022 Kia Seltos 
2022 Kia Seltos 
2022 Kia Seltos 
2022 Kia Seltos 

Kia India on Monday reported that its sales in April increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 19,019 units as compared to 16,111 units sold in April of 2021. Seltos remained the top contributor to the company's overall sales with 7,506 units while Sonet and Carnival contributed 5,404 and 355 units, respectively. The company's latest model launched in February, Carens, saw sales of 5,754 units.

The company said that it sold close to 20,000 units on an average every month so far this year, making it a healthy start for the automaker. The global automotive industry has been witnessing a difficult phase due to supply chain woes since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, said the company's VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Kia Sportage becomes brand's highest-selling model globally in April)

However, the demand for vehicles has been robust, and the company is working on optimising production consistently to keep the waiting period in check, Brar added. He further talked about the upcoming Kia EV6 Kia that the company is gearing up to launch in the market this year.

The model was last month spied testing on Indian roads, hints at possible launch soon. "At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India's EV space, which has shown great potential," Brar stated.

Kia currently sells only ICE cars like Sonet, Seltos, Carnival and Carens in India while it has already introduced EV6 in global markets. Spy images showed one of the Kia EV6 GT variants on the roads of Hyderabad, Telangana. When launched, the electric model will take on EVs like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5, which will make its India debut later this year.

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 04:10 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Seltos Kia Sonet Kia Carnival Kia Carens Kia EV6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

With Seltos as top contributor, Kia India reports 18% rise in April sales
With Seltos as top contributor, Kia India reports 18% rise in April sales
Kia Sportage becomes brand's highest-selling model globally in April
Kia Sportage becomes brand's highest-selling model globally in April
TVS Motor registers 24% growth in April sales at 295,308 units
TVS Motor registers 24% growth in April sales at 295,308 units
Electric scooters facing battery theft in this country
Electric scooters facing battery theft in this country
Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units
Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city