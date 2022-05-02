With Seltos as top contributor, Kia India reports 18% rise in April sales

Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average every month so far this year.

Kia India on Monday reported that its sales in April increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 19,019 units as compared to 16,111 units sold in April of 2021. Seltos remained the top contributor to the company's overall sales with 7,506 units while Sonet and Carnival contributed 5,404 and 355 units, respectively. The company's latest model launched in February, Carens, saw sales of 5,754 units.

The company said that it sold close to 20,000 units on an average every month so far this year, making it a healthy start for the automaker. The global automotive industry has been witnessing a difficult phase due to supply chain woes since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, said the company's VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar.

However, the demand for vehicles has been robust, and the company is working on optimising production consistently to keep the waiting period in check, Brar added. He further talked about the upcoming Kia EV6 Kia that the company is gearing up to launch in the market this year.

The model was last month spied testing on Indian roads, hints at possible launch soon. "At Kia India, we believe in evolving ourselves consistently, and hence we are bringing the most hi-tech Kia ever made for our discerning Indian customers. With EV6, we are entering India's EV space, which has shown great potential," Brar stated.

Kia currently sells only ICE cars like Sonet, Seltos, Carnival and Carens in India while it has already introduced EV6 in global markets. Spy images showed one of the Kia EV6 GT variants on the roads of Hyderabad, Telangana. When launched, the electric model will take on EVs like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai IONIQ 5, which will make its India debut later this year.

